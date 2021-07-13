Barca Chief Laporta Gives Update On Messi Contract Talks

Joan Laporta has sent an optimistic message to Barcelona fans regarding Lionel Messi’s contract situation, insisting that talks are progressing well between the club and the player’s representatives.

Messi is currently a free agent after seeing his deal at Camp Nou expire on June 30, though the Catalan club are hoping to agree terms to re-sign the Argentine in the coming weeks.

Barca president Laporta has been ordered by La Liga chiefs to reduce their wage bill and balance their books before the 2021-22 campaign begins, in order to comply with financial fair play regulations.

Speaking at the presentation of Mago Pop’s show ‘Nothing is impossible’, Laporta reiterated that Messi’s contract talks are “progressing adequately”.

Messi is able to speak with other clubs other than Barcelona, including the likes of Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, though both teams have seemingly cooled their interest as they are aware that the 33-year-old is likely to stay in…