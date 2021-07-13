Blame Rashford’s Penalty Miss For England Loss To Italy -Lampard

Frank Lampard has blamed Man United striker, Marcus Rashford’s penalty miss for England’s loss in the final of Euro 2020 to Italy.

The Manchester United striker’s tame effort rebounded off the post as England eventually lost 3-2 on penalties.

In a chat with BBC Sports, the former Chelsea manager stated that Rashford’s style of taking his penalty cost England the trophy.

Read Also: NBBF Dedicates D’Tigers’ Wins Against USA, Argentina To Late Sound Sultan

“I’ve never taken a penalty with that style. I always consider there’s a penalty [style] for me and many takers take them very well,” Lampard told the BBC.

“But in the training ground behind closed doors, that shuffle and wait [which Rashford used] is much easier.

“With the pressure of what this game brings, it’s harder.”

“You can’t over-analyse this now, it’s a horrible moment.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright ©…