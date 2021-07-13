English Fans Sign Petition Calling For Final vs Italy To Be Replayed 

Over 100,000 English fans have signed a change.org petition calling for England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy to be replayed.

The Three Lions lost on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley on Sunday evening, where Luke Shaw opened scoring inside two minutes.

The Italians forced their way back into the match and deservedly levelled through Leonardo Bonucci in the second period.

Roberto Mancini’s side then prevailed 3-2 in a penalty shootout as Marcus Rashford shot wide and both Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had their efforts saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Also Read: D’Tigers’ Big Wins Attract Lower Odds Offers For Nigeria From Betting Companies

In the UK, a peak audience of 31 million people watched the match across both BBC and ITV, and some fans were left incensed.

A change.org petition to replay the match was started on the grounds that it apparently “was not fair at all”, with an image of Giorgio Chiellini’s now infamous foul on Saka –…