FIFA, CAF Presidents To Attend Aisha Buhari Cup

President of Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) Gianni Infantino and his African counterparts from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Dr. Patrice Motsepe is expected to storm Lagos for the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament.

Organisers of the tournament have confirmed their presence for the competition alongside FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, and other world football dignitaries at the Six-Nation Invitational Tournament slated to kick off in Lagos from September 14 to 20, 2021.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Melvin Pinnick confirmed the attendance of these football dignitaries to the tournament’s Director of Organisation, Aisha Falode.

The football showpiece which is in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Her Excellency, Aisha Buhari, would have in attendance women football powerhouses in Africa namely, Nigeria, Cameroon’s Ghana, South Africa, Mali, and Morocco.

Teams attending the tournament will use it to prepare for…