Granada Ready To Sell Ramon Azeez

Former Nigeria junior international Ramon Azeez is no longer wanted at LaLiga side, Granada as the club is looking to sell him.

The Nigerian was loaned out to Spanish second division side, Fútbol Club Cartagena last January after failing to make the grade in the LaLiga with Granada.

The 28 year old featured just twice for Granada in the first half of last season and was moved to the Spanish second division side where he made nine starts in 16 appearances and failed to score a goal.

The former Almeria of Spain player has now returned to Granada for pre-season training after the expiration of his loan deal but was not allowed to train with the main team.

The player who still has a year left on his two year deal at the club is now free to talk to any club as he has been declared surplus to requirement.

Azeez has spent 10 years in Spanish football and has featured 105 times in the second division, scoring just four times without bagging any assist while in the LaLiga, he has also…