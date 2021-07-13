Ikpeazu: I Still Want To Play For Super Eagles

New Middlesbrough striker, Uche Ikpeazu has revealed that he still craves the ambition of playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the nearest possible future.

Ikpeazu was born in Harrow, London to a Nigerian father and Ugandan mother which means that the 26-year-old forward can dorn the jersey of any of the two countries.

Last October, the then-Uganda coach, Johnathan McKinstry named Ikpeazu in the provisional squad to face South Sudan in an African Cup of Nations qualifying match.

But the pacy striker could not make his debut as the match was postponed and he can still switch his international allegiance to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Ikpeazu who was recently in Nigeria spoke exclusively to Complete Sports’ reporter, Oluyemi Ogunseyin. Here are excerpts from the concluding part of the interview…

What made you change your mind to represent Uganda, having earlier expressed your readiness and availability to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria?

To be honest, it is a tough one…