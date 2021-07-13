Messi Remains World’s Best Player -Iniesta

Barcelona great Andres Iniesta has insisted that Lionel Messi remains the world’s best player after helping Argentina lift the 2021 Copa America title.

Recall that Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the final of the tournament thanks to a sublime goal by Angel Di Maria’s goal.

Reacting to Messi’s first major trophy with the senior national team, Iniesta in a chat with Ibai Llanos on his Twitch channel, said that was impeccable at the Copa America.

“I think for him, on a personal level, it’s a weight off his shoulders. He has finally won something with his national team after being close so many times.

“He was impeccable at the Copa America, beyond the goals and the assists. For me, Messi is still the No.1.”

