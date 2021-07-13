Ronaldo misses out as Italy, England Dominate UEFA Team Of The Tournament

Cristiano Ronaldo has missed out on a spot in UEFA’s Team of the Tournament, with finalists England and Italy dominating the line-up.

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma — who was named the player of the tournament — along with defenders Leonardo Bonucci and Leonardo Spinazzola, midfielder Jorginho and winger Federico Chiesa were all selected in the line-up.

Italy won the Euros for the first time since 1968 as Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw in Sunday’s final at Wembley.

Read Also: Euro 2020: Blame Rashford’s Penalty Miss For England Loss To Italy -Lampard

England right-back Kyle Walker, centre-back Harry Maguire and forward Raheem Sterling were also included in the team of the tournament, which was named by UEFA’s technical observer team.

Spain midfielder Pedri, who was named the young player of the tournament, was also among the top 11 players, alongside Denmark’s…