Southgate Gives Verdict On Future With England

England coach, Gareth Southgate believes his young squad can improve better despite losing the Euro 2020 title to Italy.

Recall that on Sunday, the Three Lions lost 3-2 to the Azzurri via penalty shootouts after the game ended 1-1 after 120 minutes.

Asked about the prospects of the group ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers during the press conference, Southgate insisted that he needs some time to reflect on England’s future.

Read Also: Updated: Italy Beat England On Penalties To Win Euro 2020

“Personally I can’t really talk about that, that feels like a million miles away.

“I think for certain this team can be better and improve, you have seen the number of young players we have blooded in in this tournament who have been absolutely fantastic. But for the future I need a bit of time to reflect on that.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…