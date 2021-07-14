D’Tigers Outclass World Number Four Argentina In Pre-Olympic Friendly 

D’Tigers recorded another impressive victory in their preparatory games ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, after outclassing world number four Argentina on Monday, Completesports.com reports.

Mike Brown’s side overpower the Argentines with a massive 23 points win, outscoring them 94 – 71.

At the weekend, D’Tigers stunned number one ranked team USA 90-87.

Argentina took the first quarter 19-17 but at half-time D’Tigers led 43-33.

And in the third quarter D’Tigers were ahead by 74 points to Argentina’s 55.

Argentina won gold and bronze at the Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 Olympics respectively.

Also, they won the FIBA World Cup in 1950 and finished second at the 2002 and 2019 editions.

By James Agberebi

