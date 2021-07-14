Ex-23 Eagles Star Enobakhare Elated To Rejoin Coventry City

Nigeria midfielder Bright Enobakhare is looking forward to a successful spell at Sky Bet Championship club Coventry City after sealing a return to the club, reports Completesports.com.

Coventry City announced the signing of the 23-year-old on a two-year contract with with an option for a further year on Tuesday.

Enobakhare returns to English football after severing ties with Indian club SC East Bengal.

The Wolverhampton Wanderers player scored six goals in 18 appearances during a half-season stint with the Sky Blues in 2019.

“It’s good to be back to see the manager, the staff and some of the players,”he stated.

“I think it will be a good season for us. We just need to throw our head down and focus on the league and get as many points as we can to get promoted.

“The first time I came in the gate, I got a lot of memories but for me, this is a new beginning.”

