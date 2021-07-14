“How My Dad Suffered Broken Ribs At Wembley During Euro 2020” -Maguire Recounts

England defender, Harry Maguire has disclosed how his dad was caught up in the chaotic scenes inside Wembley that left him with broken ribs and inability to breathe properly.

Maguire made this known in an interview with ‘The Sun’, where he condemned the action of the ticketless fans to force their way into the stadium, a situation which caused a serious stampede.

The ugly incident occurred during England’s penalty loss to Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at the weekend. Recall that the English Football Association, FA, has been charged with four offences by UEFA following the chaos at Wembley Stadium.

Maguire, who was unhappy with the chaotic scenes said, “My dad was in the stampede. I have not spoken with him too much, but I’m pleased my kids didn’t go to the game.

“It was scary, he said he was scared, and I don’t want anyone to experience that at a football…