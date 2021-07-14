NBBF Dedicates D’Tigers’ Wins Against USA, Argentina To Sound Sultan 

Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) has dedicated D’Tigers’ recent pre-Olympic friendly wins against USA and Argentina to late Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan.

The 44-year-old passed away on Sunday after losing his battle with cancer.

His family, in a statement, said Sound Sultan died of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma.

Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL) is a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, which is a group of related malignancies (cancers) that affect the lymphatic system (lymphomas).



Also Read: Ikpeazu: I Still Want To Play For Super Eagles

And following D’Tigers’ 90-87 win against USA at the weekend and 94-71 outclass over Argentina on Monday, the NBBF stated Sound Sultan had predicted that Nigeria will become a superpower in basketball.

“We dedicate the victories against US & Argentina to late Olanrewaju Fasasi (Sound Sultan),” NBBF wrote on Twitter.

“You saw this day coming when Nigeria would become a dominant force in global…