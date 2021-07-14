OFFICIAL: Euro 2020 MVP Donnarumma Joins PSG On Five-Year Deal 

Player of the Tournament at the just concluded Euro 2020 Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a five-year deal.

The Ligue 1 giants made the announcement in a statement released on their official website on Wednesday.

Donnarumma, who helped Italy become European champions, joins PSG from AC Milan.

Also Read: Pre-season: Dessers Scores, Onuachu In Action As Genk Draw vs AZ Alkmaar

“Paris Saint-Germain is delighted to announce that Gianluigi Donnarumma has joined the club. The Italian goalkeeper has signed a five-year contract until 30 June 2026,” the club stated.

“The 22-year-old Italy international joins Paris Saint-Germain from AC Milan, where he started out in 2013. Early in his career the Italian goalkeeper made a name for himself with Italy’s U17s at the 2015 UEFA European Under-17 Championship and was voted player of the tournament.

“His performances opened the doors to Milan’s first team in the 2015/2016 season. During his six seasons with the…