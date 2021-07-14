Oshoala’s Foundation Partners With Noah Dallaji’s ACTDF To Give Hope To African Girl-Child

Reigning African women’s footballer of the year and Barcelona Femeni star Asisat Oshoala has partnered with Engr. Noah Dallaji, the founder of African Children’s Talent Discovery Foundation ACTDF.

Both foundations have a common goal of helping the less privileged and the African children through education and sports.

The partnership will see both bodies collaborate on how hope will be given to a girl child and the less privileged in Africa.

Their first event together will be the Asisat Oshoala / Noah Dallaji Para-Soccer Championship, which comes up in July.

This particular event aims to support the para-athletes and also donate wheelchairs for them.

Theme: Asisat Oshoala /Noah Dallaji Para-Soccer Championship.

Date: Friday 16th July to Monday 19th July 2021.

Time: 9 am daily.

Venue: Teslim Balogun Stadium

Theme: Asisat Oshoala /Noah dallaji Girls Soccer Tournament

Date : Friday 16th July to Monday 19th July 2021

Time: 9am daily

Venue: Legacy Stadium

