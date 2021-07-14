Perez Real Madrid President: Casillas, Raul Are Frauds 

A leaked audio recording has emerged showing Real Madrid president Florentino Perez branding the club’s former stars Iker Casillas and Raul as “great frauds”.

Casillas and Raul became Madrid legends during a combined 43 years in the Spanish capital, helping Los Blancos to win seven La Liga titles between them.

Raul would leave the Bernabeu in 2010, moving to Schalke following an injury-plagued final season with Madrid, having scored more than 300 goals for the Spanish giants.

On his part Casillas meanwhile fell foul of Jose Mourinho and was forced out of the Spanish capital by the Portuguese manager after turning out more than 700 times for the club.

But despite their legendary status among many fans and observers, a secret recording from a 2006 conversation has emerged in which Perez blasted the duo.

The conversation took place six months after he had resigned from his first spell as president amid criticism that he had focused too much on brand appeal rather than…