Pre-Olympic Friendly: D’Tigers Suffer Heavy Defeat To World Number Three Australia 

D’Tigers in the early hours of Wednesday morning suffered a heavy defeat to third ranked team in the world Australia, in their final friendly game ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Completesports.com reports.

Mike Brown’s side were blown away by a massive 39 points as the Aussies triumphed 108 -69.

It was a total domination from Australia who claimed the first quarter by 26 – 13 and took a 49 – 29 lead into half time.

And by the end of the third quarter the score stood at 84 – 46 in favour of Australia who will be making their 15th appearance at the Olympics.

D’Tigers will hope to avenge the defeat when they take on Australia in the group stage of the Olympics.

It would be recalled that the Nigerians defeated USA and Argentina in their other friendly fixtures.

Meanwhile, before the commencement of the game against Australia, the Nigerian team dorned warm up shirts with pictures of the late Sound Sultan.

Also, a moment of silence was held inside the arena in honour of…