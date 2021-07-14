Rufai Calls For Early Camping Of Home-Based Eagles Ahead Of Future Games

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Peter Rufai believes the move by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to organize more friendly games for the Home-Based Eagles will help build a solid understanding among the players.

Recall that the Home Based team lost 4-0 to Mexico in an international friendly game in the US on July 4.

The game was the first time the Home Based team will be playing against a grade ‘A’ friendly in the last year.

Although the players received knocks for their poor performance, however, Rufai in a chat with Completesports.ng said that the team must have learn a lot from the Mexico game.

‘Dodomayana’ as he was fondly called during his playing days, urged NFF and coaching crew to prepare the team early enough before any game.

He also commended NFF’s effort to organize more friendly games for the Home-Based team, a move he believed will help build the confidence of the players.

“I won’t be…