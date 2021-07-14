Saka Set To Receive Major Council Award For His Courage At Euro 2020

Bukayo Saka is set to be rewarded for his courage in the Euro 2020 final by being given the Freedom of Ealing.

Born in the London borough in 2001, the England star will become the youngest-ever person to receive the honour.

Local council bosses have nominated the teenager following his penalty miss for the Three Lions against Italy, which was met with a wealth of support from across the country amid sickening racist attacks online.

Arsenal heroes including Ian Wright and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have sent messages to Saka with the likes of Harry Maguire, Prince William and Lewis Hamilton also speaking out.

Ealing Council are the latest to pay tribute to Saka’s bravery in stepping up for his country.

Leader of the West London borough’s authority, Peter Mason, described the youngster’s remarkable rise.

He said: “Just a few short years ago, Bukayo Saka was playing football on the Brentside Playing Fields and on the pitches at Greenford High.

“Everyone in Ealing shares an…