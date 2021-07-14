Super Falcons Defender Ohale Seals Two-Year Deal With Deportivo Alaves

Super Falcons defender Osinachi Ohale has joined Spanish outfit Deportivo Alaves on a two-year contract, reports Completesports.com.

Ohale linked up with the Gloriosas from another Spanish club Madrid FF.

Read Also: AFCON 2022: Super Eagles To Know Group Foes August

“Deportivo Alavés and Osinachi Ohale have reached an agreement whereby the Nigerian defender becomes a new Albiazul player for the next two seasons,” reads a statement on the club website.

”The new Gloriosas player also has experience in Europe, where she arrives in Sweden in the 2017/2018 campaign in the ranks of Vittsjö GIK and Växjö DFF the following season.

“The Nigerian defender moved to the Iberdrola League, where she played for CD Tacón in 2019/2020 and last season at Madrid CFF, after passing through Italy with AS Roma.”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The…