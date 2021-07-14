To Win AFCON Trophy, Super Eagles Must Be Ready To Beat The Best Teams -Nwosu

Former Nigerian midfielder, Henry Nwosu says becoming champions of Africa won’t come on a platter of gold for the Super Eagles if they are to win the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 1980 AFCON winning player stated this in a chat with Completesports.com, where he said that with the caliber of players in the team, Nigeria should be able to win the trophy.

“The idea that we should avoid some of the toughest teams in our group for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations draws should be ignored because for you to be champions you must be ready to beat the best teams in Africa. Facing Senegal, Ghana, Egypt, Ivory Coast or Algeria should not create fears in our minds because we have a very good team at the moment.

“With the caliber of players we have in the Super Eagles I see no reason why the team can’t be champions in Cameroon. I believe so much in this team because we have quality players to deliver the job for Nigeria.”

