5 Standout Memories Of Euro 2020

The Euro 2020 tournament might have come and gone, however, the memories of the good and bad moments will linger in the minds of football lovers around the world.

It is no longer news that the tournament was won by the Azzurri of Italy after overcoming the Three Lions of England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday, July 11, 2021, to claim their first European Championship silverware since 1958. They had waited 53 years to clinch their second title of the tournament.

On the other hand, England fought and hoped to break the jinx of not winning a major European title, but the team’s efforts were not enough to rewrite that part of their history.

There is no doubt that the Euro 2020 final provided so many excitements as the two teams battled tooth and nail for the trophy. But the fans’ unruly behaviour and racists abuse somewhat overshadowed the beauty of the game

