Aisha Buhari Cup: Oparanozie Returns, Leicester Star Megan Ashleigh Gets Maiden Invitation

Dijon forward, Desire Oparanozie alongside Ebere Orji returned to the Super Falcons squad in preparation for the Aisha Buhari Cup.

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum also gave debut invitation to the Ijeh sisters and Leicester City’s Megan Ashleigh.

A contingent of nine–time African champions Nigeria has arrived in

the Austrian capital, Vienna for an 8-day training camp as part of

intense preparations for some upcoming challenges, most notably the

Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament.

The City of Lagos will host the six-nation invitational that will see

the Super Falcons, Ghana’s Black Queens, Cameroon’s Indomitable

Lionesses, Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Morocco, and Mali tango in

a celebratory atmosphere in September for a glittering

trophy named in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari.

Accoeding to NFF Communications Department, a total of 26 players, alongside technical and administrative staff,

are ensconced at the Event Hotel Pyramide…