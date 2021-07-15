BREAKING: Basketball kits Released From Apapa Ports

As promised, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare’s intervention has secured the release of basketball kits of the Nigerian Basketball Federation from Apapa Warf.

The Caretaker Chairman of the Nigerian Basketball Federation, Musa Kida confirmed the release of the items late Thursday.

The Minister expressed appreciation to Minister and Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Comptroller General of Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali for making the release of the kits possible.

