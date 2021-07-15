Cassano Questions Donnarumma’s Move To PSG

Former Italy striker Antonio Cassano has condemned the choice of Italy goalkeeper, Gigio Donnarumma to join PSG when there are better teams in Europe.

In an interview with Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel, Bobo TV, Cassano stated that the Italian number one goalkeeper should have joined teams such as Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and not PSG.

Recall that Donnarumma was named the Best Goalkeeper in the just concluded Euro 2020, where he helped Italy win the trophy at the weekend.

“Why, if he is the best goalkeeper in the world, aren’t Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and Barcelona after him?” Cassano said on Christian Vieri’s Twitch channel, Bobo TV.

“[Manuel] Neuer is 36 years old, if he is the best goalkeeper at the moment take on [Thibaut] Courtois and [Marc-Andre] Ter Stegen and send them away. Instead, he goes to PSG.”

