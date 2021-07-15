Dessers Scores, Onuachu In Action As Genk Draw vs AZ Alkmaar 

Cyriel Dessers got on the score sheet but it was not enough as Genk were forced to a 1-1 draw at home by Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

It was Genk’s fourth pre-season fixture and have now drawn their last two games by the same score (drew 1-1 in their last game against Groningen).

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was in Genk’s starting eleven before going off after the end of the first half.

Dessers who came on before the commencement of the second half scored with 12 minutes left in the game.

But on the dot of 90 minutes Thijs Oosting grabbed the equaliser for Alkmaar.

Genk won their first pre-season game 8-1 against Eendracht Termien before beating Eupen 2-0 in their second game.

Up next for Genk is the Belgian Super Cup against league champions Club Brugge on Saturday.

