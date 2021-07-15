England Should Be Banned From Hosting Major Tournaments 

Younger brother to Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, Anton Ferdinand, believes England should be barred from hosting another major football tournament until racist abuse and social disorder problems can be eradicated from the game.

England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday was marred by scores of ticketless fans trying to break into Wembley.

While the defeat to Italy saw the trio of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all subjected to racist abuse on social media.

Ugly scenes in London’s Leicester Square and at Wembley before and after the penalty shoot-out defeat will also have damaged the nation’s chances of hosting the 2030 World Cup.

Also Read: UCL : Onazi Powers Zalgiris To Victory Against Linfield

And former West Ham and QPR defender Ferdinand has admitted the country should be thwarted in their bid unless the off-field problems can be tackled.

Asked if England should be denied host status until the wider issues are solved, Ferdinand…