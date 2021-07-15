Fury Vs Wilder Trilogy Fight Get New Date

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place on October 9.

The Gypsy King’s WBC heavyweight title showdown with the American was set to take place on July 24, but had to be rescheduled after Fury tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

As such, the pair’s third encounter has had to be delayed, but has now been moved three months down the line.



Fury declared: “I wanted nothing more than to smash the ‘Big Dosser’ on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait.

“Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever.

“We will fight October 9, and I will knock him spark out.”

Unbeaten Fury knocked out Wilder in their second bout in February 2020, after the pair’s first fight ended in a controversial split draw back in December 2018.

