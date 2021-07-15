Italy Captain Chiellini Claims He ‘Cursed’ Saka Before Missed Penalty In Euro 2020 Final

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini has confessed to putting a curse on Bukayo Saka – before the England youngster’s penalty miss handed the Euro 2020 crown to Italy.

The Three Lions’ heroic campaign ended in heartbreak at Wembley on Sunday as the Azzurri won 3-2 in a shootout after a 1-1 draw.

Arsenal frontman Saka, 19, saw keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma save his spot-kick to clinch victory for Roberto Mancini’s men.

Italy skipper Chiellini – who slept with the Euro trophy after his team’s win – has now owned up to uttering the curse word ‘Kiricocho!’ as Saka shaped up to shoot.

He was captured on camera apparently mouthing the South American term, shortly before celebrating Donnarumma’s save with his team-mates.

‘Kiricocho’ is a South American term that translates roughly as ‘Jinx’ or ‘Curse you’.

It dates back to 1982, taking its name from a fan of Argentine…