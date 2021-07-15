Jordaan Charges Akpeyi, Kaizer Chiefs Teammates Ahead Final vs Al Ahly

SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan has wished Daniel Akpeyi and his Kaizer Chiefs teammates all the best in Saturday’s CAF Champions League final against Egyptian giants Al Ahly at Stade Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco.

Akpeyi was in superb form as he helped Kaizer Chiefs eliminate Wydad AC, in the semi-final reverse fixture and qualify for their first-ever Champions League final.

They will become the third South African club to win the continent’s biggest club competition, after Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, if they beat Al Ahly.

‘’This match is historical for Kaizer Chiefs and it would be tremendous for Amakhosi to win this Edition,” Jordaan was quoted on SAFA website.

Also Read: Pre-Season Friendly: Moses Scores Again For Spartak Moscow

“There has been so much happening in the country, depressing developments and winning the Champions Trophy would give South Africans some really much needed good news.”

He also said the star would be a well-deserved…