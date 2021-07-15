Madrid President Perez Branded C. Ronaldo, Mourinho ‘Abnormal’

Spain’s newspaper El Confidencial has published leaked audio clips from Real Madrid President Florentino Perez, who branded Cristiano Ronaldo and José Mourinho ‘abnormal’ back in 2012.

Ronaldo and Mourinho, who is the current manager at AS Roma, were at Real Madrid when the audio messages were recorded.

Mourinho spent three seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu, winning 127 of his 178 games in charge of Los Blancos.

Cristiano Ronaldo had joined the La Liga giants in a €94m move from Manchester United in 2009 and became the most prolific player in the history of the club with 450 goals in 438 appearances.

“He’s crazy. This guy is an idiot, a sick man. You think this guy is normal, but he’s not normal. Otherwise, he wouldn’t do all the things he does,” Perez said about Ronaldo back in 2012.

“Mendes does not command anything in him. Just as he does not command anything in…