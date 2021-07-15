Manchester City Prepare Improved Kane Deal

Manchester City are reportedly lining up an improved offer for Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane.

The Citizens are on the lookout for a replacement for recently-departed all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero, and Kane is thought to be Khaldoon Al-Mubarak’s top target.

The England captain has allegedly told Spurs that he wants to move on this summer, and City are believed to have had a £100m bid knocked back by the North London club last month.



Now, The Athletic reports that Pep Guardiola’s side are preparing a new-and-improved offer for the 27-year-old, with the original offer of £100m being part-exchange rather than straight cash.

The report adds that City may be prepared to shell out £150m for the England skipper, but players such as Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus would have to be moved on first.

Kane scored four goals at Euro 2020 as England came up short against Italy in the final,…