Moses Is The Best Player In The World

Spartak Moscow manager Rui Vitoria has hailed Victor Moses as the best player in the world following the winger’s impressive pre-seaaon form, reports Completesports.com.

Moses has scored in three consecutive pre-season outings for Spartak Moscow.

The former Nigeria international was on target in the 4-0 win against FC Sochi on Sunday.

The 30-year-old previously scored in the 4-2 victory against Sibenik and 2-2 draw by NK Bravo.

“Another goal for the best player in world football. What a pre-season Victor Moses is having. The match turned out to be successful for us,” Vitoria told Spartak’s website.

“Before the game, I asked the team to act in an organised and compact defense.

“I was glad that they succeeded, thanks to which the opponent did not have a lot of chances. Ahead, we also showed ourselves well, we stretched the opponent and coolly deployed attacks. Especially in the first half when they could…