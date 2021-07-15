Netherlands Legend Robben Retires For The Second Time Aged 37

Legendary Netherlands winger Arjen Robben has retired from football for the second time after deciding not to spend a second season playing for Dutch club Groningen.

Robben, who made 96 appearances for Holland, thanked fans for the ‘heartwarming support’ after confirming his decision on Twitter.

The 37-year-old originally hung up his boots in July 2019 after leaving Bayern but decided to return to the game in June 2020 and return to his first club Groningen.

But after playing only a handful of games for the Eredivisie side, he has now definitely decided to quit as a player.

Robben wrote: “Dear football friends, I have decided to stop my active football career. A very difficult choice. I want to thank everyone for all the heart-warming support.”

It brings the curtain down on an outstanding career that saw Robben win league titles in England, Holland, Spain and Germany as well as help his country to a World Cup final.

He was also part of the Bayern Munich team that won…