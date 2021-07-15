Osimhen, Ebuehi Clash In Serie A Opener

Super Eagles duo, Victor Osimhen and Tyronne Ebuehi will clash on the opening weekend in Serie A after Napoli and Venezia were paired against each other, reports Completesports.com.

The full fixtures for the 2021/22 season was released on Wednesday by the LEGA.

The new campaign will kick-off on Sunday, August 21 and ends on Sunday, May 22, 2022.

There will be five midweek rounds and five international breaks.

Osimhen scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for Napoli last season.

The 22-year-old missed close to three months of action due to shoulder injury he sustained on international duty and the time he spent in isolation after testing positive to Covid-19.

Ebuehi will experience his debut campaign in Serie A after linking up with Venezia on loan from Portuguese giants Benfica last month.

