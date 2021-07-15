Why I Deserved Ballon d’Or Ahead Of Messi, Ronaldo, Neymar -Jorginho

Chelsea midfielder, Jorginho has made a serious claim to this year’s Ballon d’Or award.

Jorginho played a crucial role as Italy won the European Championships title after beating England 3-2 via penalties on Sunday.

He was also part of the Chelsea squad that won this year’s UEFA Champions League in Porto after overcoming Man City in the final.

The Italian star in an interview with SporTV, stated that he deserved the Ballon d’Or ahead of the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Neymar due to the trophies he has won this year.

“We all have dreams. But, I will be honest. It depends on the criteria that the decision is based on.

“If we are talking about talent, then I know I am not the best in the world. But if it’s going by titles, then nobody has won more than I have this season.

“How could I compare myself to [Lionel] Messi, Neymar or Cristiano Ronaldo? But, I repeat, it depends on the…