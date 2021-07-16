Chukwueze Returns To Villarreal Training After Injury Layoff

Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze has returned to training after spending time on the sidelines due to injury,Completesports.com reports.

Chukwueze copped the injury in the second leg of Villarreal’s Europa League semi-final clash against Premier League club Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in May.

The Nigeria international missed the final against Manchester United as a result of the setback.

Villarreal later announced that he suffered muscle damage to the quadriceps in his left leg.

The pacy winger took to the social media to announce his return to training ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

“Work in progress,”he wrote on his Facebook wall.

The 22-year-old will hope to regain full fitness before Villarreal’s UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea at the Windsor Park, Belfast on August 11.

Chukwueze linked up with the Yellow Submarine from Diamond Football Academy in 2017.

He was promoted to the first team the following season after impressing with the B Team.

By Adeboye Amosu…