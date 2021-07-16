Giroud Pens Farewell Message To Chelsea Fans Ahead Milan Move 

France striker Olivier Giroud has said his goodbyes ahead of his move to Serie A giants AC Milan following three seasons at Chelsea.

Giroud’s departure is set to be confirmed, with the player taking to social media to pen farewell.

The 34-year-old joined Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal back in 2018 and went on to win the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League during his spell with the club.

Giroud scored some vital goals during his time at Chelsea, most notably a wonderful overhead kick against Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16 in the Champions League last season on his way to lifting the trophy.

He bagged 11 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for the west Londoners last season and his transfer means that the striker finally has his future sorted.

Following France’s Euro 2020 exit at the hands of Switzerland in the Round of 16 on Giroud’s sole focus was on signing for Milan ahead of…