Giroud Will Complete AC Milan Move Today -Maldini Confirms

AC Milan technical director Paulo Maldini has confirmed that Chelsea striker, Olivier Giroud will complete his move to the club today.

Maldini made this know in a chat with DAZN, where he disclosed that Giroud will be travelling to the club to undergo medical.

The French star, who was part of the Chelsea side that won the UEFA Champions League after defeating Man City 1-0 in the final, has reached an agreement to join AC Milan.

“Yes, [Giroud] should arrive today,” Maldini told DAZN.

“Olivier is a champion and a fresh winner of the Champions League. He is a very reliable player, what we were looking for since we need experienced players like him. We are the youngest team in Serie A.”

“A young striker could also arrive. The idea is to lay the foundations for the team and then perhaps wait for the final phase of the transfer market.”

