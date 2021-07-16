Moses Scores Again For Spartak Moscow

Victor Moses was on target again as Spartak Moscow defeated Rubin Kazan 4-0 in a pre-season friendly at the Otkritie Arena on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Moses opened scoring for Spartak Moscow from the spot in the 10th minute.



The 30-year-old has now scored four goals in his last four pre-season outings for Rui Vitoria’s side.

Alexander Sobolev, Roman Zobnin and Georgi Dzhikiya scored the other goals for the People’s Team.

Moses joined Spartak Moscow on a permanent transfer from European champions Chelsea last month.

