Nigerian- Born Defender Destiny Udogie Joins Udinese On Loan

Nigerian-born defender Destiny Udogie has joined Udinese on a season-long loan deal from Hellas Verona, Completesports.com reports.

Udinese have the option to sign him on a permanent basis at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 19-year-old was promoted to Hellas Verona first team last season.

The versatile defender made six league appearances featuring against AC Milan, Inter Milan, Atalanta and Napoli.

“A new, great talent arrives at Juventus. Destiny Udogie is officially a Udinese player,”reads a statement on the club’s website.

“The young man born in 2002 arrives with the loan formula with obligation to redeem from Hellas Verona.

“Crystalline talent for years counted among the best in the Italian youth football scene, Udogie is an extremely versatile and physically strong player who can act as a left winger and midfield but also as a defensive midfielder.”

Udogie, who is eligible to play for Nigeria has represented Italy at various age levels.

By Adeboye Amosu

Complete Sports