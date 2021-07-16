Nigeria’s Athletes Lament Sleeping Difficulty

Some Nigerian athletes due to take part in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan this summer have complained that they are suffering from sleep disruptions.

The athletes lamented that they are struggling to acclimatise to the time zone in Japan, which is eight hours ahead of Nigeria’s.

In a video clip from Tokyo, by Chika Chukwumerije, a member of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation, the Olympians said it would have been worse if they got to Tokyo late.

Quadri Aruna, table tennis player and Team Nigeria’s captain, said, “It’s a good decision to be here early. I came two days ago, still myself and some of the athletes are finding it very difficult to sleep.



“I think that in the next five days, we will be able to acclimatise and this will help us a lot by the time the Games begin,’’ Aruna said.

Offiong Edem, another table tennis player, said her sleep and training time had been affected due to the new time…