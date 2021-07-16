Saudi Arabia Considering Joint 2030 World Cup Bid With Italy 

Saudi Arabia is considering a joint bid for the 2030 World Cup with recently crowned European champions Italy.

According to The Athletic, the Gulf country – 2,000 miles away from Italy – are partnering with the US-based Boston Consultancy Group to contemplate a joint bid.

However, the report claims the plans is not as far-fetched as it sounds.

It has been suggested the Saudis could team up with Egypt and Morocco to form a MENA [Middle East and North Africa] partnership, in a bid that would unite the African and Asian football confederations.

Also Read: Arsenal Unveil New Home Kit For Next Season

However, while that makes sense geographically, that would require both Egypt and Morocco to make significant improvements to their infrastructure, and also raises up concerns over the economic impact and potential security problems.

It is claimed, therefore, a European coalition would be the more sensible option despite the obvious geographical challenges.

The Athletic claim to…