Serie A Newcomers Salernitana Interested In Simy Nwankwo, Joel Obi

Serie A newcomers Salernitana are in talks with Nigerian duo Simy Nwankwo and Joel Obi, reports Completesports.com.

The modest club are back in the Italian top-flight after more than two decades.

According to Sky Sport Italia, they are in negotiations with Nwankwo and Obi.

Nwankwo scored 20 goals in 38 league appearances for Crotone last season.

Read Also: Arsenal Interested In Signing Abraham From Chelsea

His goals were however not enough to save the club from relegation.

Crotone are looking to sell the forward for €10m

The 29-year-old has also been linked with Udinese, Genoa , Torino and Monza.

Obi is a free agent after his contract with Serie B club Chievo Verona expired, having spent most of his career in Italy with Inter, Parma, Torino and Chievo.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…