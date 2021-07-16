Sports Ministry To Partner UNESCO On Anti-Doping

In bold move to step up the fight against doping by athletes, the Federal Ministry of Youth and sports Development is to partner with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

Speaking during a courtesy call on the Minister of Youth and Sports Development Mr Sunday Dare, the Nigerian Ambassador to UNESCO, Hajiya Hajo Sani commended the Minister for his innovations and sustained efforts “we want to commend the Ministry for all the youth and sports focused initiatives that’s has been running and yielding results. On our part we will continue to ensure that our sportsmen and women compete clean in all competitions in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and beyond by not taking any substances that violate rules of Sports”

In his response, the Minister said “This meeting is coming at an opportuned time when we are just few days to the commencement of the Tokyo Olympics. I believe your job as Nigerian Ambassador to UNESCO is a choice that is…