The 60 Athletes To Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will compete to make the country proud and win medals with a total of 60 athletes when the Games get underway from July 23 until August 8, 2021 in Japan.

As the countdown to the Games continues, below is the full list of the Nigerian athletes and the ten sports they will feature in.

This provisional 60-man list of Team Nigeria published on the official website of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is however subject to change if the officials deem it necessary for some entries.

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Uche Eke

ATHLETICS

Enoch Adegoke

Chukwuebuka Enekwechi

Divine Oduduru

Usheoritse Itsekiri

Samson Nathaniel

Chidi Okezie

Tobi Amusan

Ese Brume

Also Read: Team Nigeria’s 25-Member Team For Tokyo 2020 Athletics Events: The Profiles

Blessing Okagbare

Favour Ofili

Rosemary Chukwuma

Patience Okon-George

Ruth Usoro

Grace Nwokocha

Glory Patrick

Knowledge Omovoh

Nse Imaobong Uko

Chioma Onyekwere

Annette Echikunwoke

BADMINTON

Godwin Olofua

Juwon Anuoluwapo 0peyori

Dorcas Ajoke…