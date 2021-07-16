The 60 Athletes To Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will compete to make the country proud and win medals with a total of 60 athletes when the Games get underway from July 23 until August 8, 2021 in Japan.
As the countdown to the Games continues, below is the full list of the Nigerian athletes and the ten sports they will feature in.
This provisional 60-man list of Team Nigeria published on the official website of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is however subject to change if the officials deem it necessary for some entries.
ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS
Uche Eke
ATHLETICS
Enoch Adegoke
Chukwuebuka Enekwechi
Divine Oduduru
Usheoritse Itsekiri
Samson Nathaniel
Chidi Okezie
Tobi Amusan
Ese Brume
Blessing Okagbare
Favour Ofili
Rosemary Chukwuma
Patience Okon-George
Ruth Usoro
Grace Nwokocha
Glory Patrick
Knowledge Omovoh
Nse Imaobong Uko
Chioma Onyekwere
Annette Echikunwoke
BADMINTON
Godwin Olofua
Juwon Anuoluwapo 0peyori
Dorcas Ajoke…
Source: Complete Sports