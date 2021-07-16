‘We Want You To Stay, Top Scorer’ -Napoli Fans Woo Osimhen On First Day Of Pre-Season

Victor Osimhen was the star of the show on Napoli’s first day of training at Dinamo Folgarida, Italy, reports Completesports.com.

The forward is among the 27 players called for pre-season training by new Inter Milan gaffer Luciano Spalleti.

The 22-year-old according to corrieredellosport received the biggest applause from around 300 Napoli fans at the training ground.

The fans repeatedly shouted; Become the king of goals” and “We want you top scorer”.



Osimhen will be looking to impress former Inter Milan and Roma manager Luciano Spalleti ahead of the new campaign.

The Nigeria international joined Napoli in a big money move last summer after impressing in his maiden season with Ligue 1 club Lille.

He scored 10 goals in 24 league appearances for the Blues last season.

The Partenopei will start the 2021/22 campaign with an home game against Serie A newcomers Venezia on Sunday, August 22.

By Adeboye Amosu

Complete Sports