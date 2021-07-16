West Ham United Remain Main Candidate To Sign Onuachu From Genk

Premier League club West Ham United remain favourites to sign Nigeria forward Paul Onuachu from KRC Genk this summer, Completesports.com reports.

Genk, according to Dutch online news hub Voetbal Primeur want to secure a new club record transfer fee for the striker.

Talks have reportedly been taking place for a while, but so far, a deal is yet to happen, and Onuachu has returned to pre-season training with Genk in the meantime.



The Nigeria international is expected to feature for Genk in Saturday’s Belgian Super Cup clash against Club Brugge.

West Ham United are lookimg for a new striker after selling Sebastien Haller to Eredivisie champions Ajax in January.

Onuachu netted 35 times in 41 outings across all competitions for the Smurfs last season.

The Nigeria international has also been linked with Arsenal and Brighton & Hove Albion.

By Adeboye Amosu

