Akpeyi, Ajayi In Action As Al Ahly Thrash Kaizers Chiefs,

It was a CAF Champions League final debut appearance to forget for Daniel Akpeyi and Kaizer Chiefs as they were hammered 3-0 by Al Ahly in Saturday’s clash in Casablanca, Completesports.com reports.

Akpeyi was given the nod to man the post for Kaizer Chiefs while his compatriot Junior Ajayi came on in the 90th minute for Al Ahly’s goal scorer Mohamed Sherif.

Ajayi has now won the CAF Champions League two times after picking his first title in 2020.

Also Read: Rangers Boss Gerrard Reveals Nnamdi Oforboh Heart Issue

It is now a record-extending 10th title for Al Ahly who also won it last year.

After a keenly contested encounter, Kaizer Chiefs were reduced to 10 men late in the first half after Happy Mashiane was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle.

Al Ahly took advantage of the sending off and broke the deadlock on 53 minutes through Sherif.

In the 64th minute Al Ahly doubled their lead thanks to Mohamed Magdi Kafsha before Amr El-Sulaya sealed the win in the…