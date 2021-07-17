Arsenal Agree £50m Deal For Brighton Defender White 

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Ben White for a fee believed to be around £50m.

Sky Sports News reported Arsenal had a £40m bid rejected in June with another move for a price of £47m subsequently knocked back.

But with discussions continuing into July, the two Premier League clubs seem to have reached a settlement.

There is still work to be done before the transfer can be finalised.

The 23-year-old is expected to take a medical when he returns from holiday on July 26.

After leaving Southampton in 2014, White secured a move to Brighton and finally made his mark on the south coast following loan spells with Newport County, Peterborough United and Leeds United.

After breaking into the first team at the Amex Stadium he impressed last season in the Premier League in the heart of defence and was selected by Gareth Southgate for England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

He also helped Brighton survive…